Time Set for UL Football Home Opener

Kickoff time for the 2020 home opener for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns was set on Monday.

19th-ranked Louisiana will take on the Georgia Southern Eagles in a Sun Belt Conference match-up at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26 at Cajun Field.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

The Cajuns, who defeated previously-ranked Iowa St., 31-14, last Saturday, marking the first time in school history that UL defeated a ranked opponent on the road, is currently 1-0 on the season, while Georgia Southern is also 1-0.

Louisiana returns to the gridiron this Saturday when they travel to Atlanta, Georgia to face the Georgia St. Panthers in a Sun Belt Conference contest.