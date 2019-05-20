The No. 16 LSU Fighting Tigers baseball team will return head into the SEC Tournament this Tuesday to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks for elimination portion of the tournament.

LSU is the 5 seed in the tournament with a 17-13 mark in SEC play, the Tigers are 34-22 overall and South Carolina is the 12 seed with an 8-22 record in the SEC and 28-27 overall.

Here are the specifics when it comes to one game of the SEC Tournament:

DATES/TIMES

Tuesday, May 21: 8 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

STADIUM

Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala.

RANKINGS

LSU: No. 16 D1 Baseball, No. 16 Baseball America

SC: Unranked

LSU TURNS IT UP IN THE SEC TOURNAMENT

The Tigers own a league-best 85-42 (.669) overall record in SEC Tournament play, and they've obtained a conference-high 12 SEC tournament titles. Alabama and Mississippi State rank second behind the Tigers as they've captured seven tournament titles, with Ole Miss coming in third with their six championships. LSU has had a lot of recent success in the tournament as they've won six of the last 11 SEC Tournament trophies. They won those titles in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017. In addition, LSU is 35-8 under 13th-year coach Paul Mainieri when it comes to SEC Tournament games. In 2018, the Tigers were 4-2 in the tournament making an impressive run to the championship game only to be defeated by Ole Miss.

ALL-TIME SERIES RECORD VS. SOUTH CAROLINA

The Tigers lead the all-time series with the Gamecocks, 38-29-1. The first time these two teams clashed was in 1992. LSU has enjoyed the recent success as well, winning 16 of its previous 25 match-ups with South Carolina. However, last year, the Tigers were swept by the Gamecocks in a three-game regular-season set in Columbia, before LSU got revenge with a 6-4, 12-inning win over SC in round three of the SEC Tournament. The Tigers are 7-2 all-time against the Gamecocks in SEC Tournament play. LSU has won five of their last seven SEC regular-season match-ups against South Carolina.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Starting pitchers are scheduled to be announced by later Monday afternoon.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook