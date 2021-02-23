Tiger Woods Was Reportedly Running Late To Meet With Drew Brees Before Crash

More details are unfolding in the wake of Tiger Woods's terrible accident earlier today.

According to multiple reports, Tiger Woods was on his way to meet up with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees before crashing his vehicle early Tuesday morning.

The golf star was also reportedly scheduled to meet with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. This was first reported by Bret Baier of Fox News and soon other sources confirmed the story.

In case you missed the original story, Tiger Woods is currently undergoing surgery for "multiple leg injuries" after a horrific crash earlier today that required first responders to use the jaws of life to remove him from the wreckage.

ESPN's Shelley Smith also shared the developing story via Twitter.

We will continue to update this story as more details unfold. See the latest via NOLA.com below.