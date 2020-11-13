Tiger Woods Matches Best Opening Round at Masters

It's early, and he trails the leader by three strokes, but Tiger Woods is off to one of the best of his illustrious career at the Masters.

Woods, the defending champion, and a five-time winner of the green jacket shot a 4-under-par 68 in the first round of the Masters on Thursday at Augusta National, matching the best opening round total at the event.

A 15-time Major Champion, Woods first bogey-free round in a major championship in more than a decade and the first time in 23 Masters appearances that he opened the tournament without a bogey.

Still, it's Paul Casey who leads the way heading into Friday, after shooting a 7-under par 65.

The 43-year old Casey, who is searching first his first Major title, finished fourth in the 2016 Masters, his best finish in the event.

Wade Simpson, Xander Schauffele, and Justin Thomas are all 5-under par, one shot behind Casey, with Thomas among a group of golfers who failed to complete 18 holes on Thursday due to early weather issues.

Woods, along with a host of golfers, which includes Hideki Matsuyama, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Matthew Wolf, Adam Scott, and Dylan Frittelli are all tied for fifth at 4-under par.

The Masters was delayed on Thursday morning due to rain and lightning, but the weather looks a lot more promising Friday-Sunday, with only a slight chance of rain in Augusta, Georgia.

Established in 1934, the Masters is normally scheduled for the first full week of April but was moved to November of this season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.