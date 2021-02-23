Tiger Woods Injured In Serious Car Crash In Los Angeles – Removed From Vehicle With Jaws Of Life

One of the world's most renowned athletes, Tiger Woods, was involved in a single-vehicle car accident in Los Angeles, CA on the morning of February 23, 2021. He was transported to an area hospital by ambulance to be treated for his injuries after he was removed from the vehicle with "jaws of life".

You can see the announcement and full statement from @LASDHQ on Twitter below.

According to the above post, Woods was driving down a Los Angeles area roadway when the vehicle crashed. Woods was the only person in the vehicle and was extracted from the car by Los Angeles County firefighters. They had to use the "jaws of life" tool to get the golfer out of the damaged car.

Photos of the vehicle crashed near the side of the road were posted to Twitter @TheTailgateTlk below.

Photos of the crashed vehicle appear to have branding from the Genesis Invitational, which took place over this past weekend in Los Angeles.

The traffic incident is still being investigated by LASD.

The current status of Tiger Woods' condition is unknown as this story is still developing.

UPDATE: Reports from @AdamSchefter say that Woods' agent said the golfer has "multiple leg injuries".

More from @SportsCenter below.

Footage from the scene of the crash is below via @cjzero on Twitter.

UPDATE: Reports from @michaeleaves on Twitter say that Woods' injuries are not considered life-threatening. Local law enforcement on the scene also observed the possibility of multiple leg fractures.