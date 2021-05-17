Ticket/Bracket Information For Baton Rouge Regional

Looking to secure tickets to watch the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns participate in the NCAA Softball Baton Rouge Regional?

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m.

Keep in mind; under NCAA championship guidelines, Tiger Park in Baton Rouge will be limited to 50 percent capacity.

14th-ranked Louisiana will be part of the four-team field, which also includes top-seeded LSU, along with George Washington, and McNeese St.

The Cajuns their 22nd-consecutive NCAA Regional appearance, and 30th in the last 31 years.

The only year since 1990 in which Louisiana failed to appear in a regional was 1998.

The double-elimination tournament is scheduled Friday-Sunday at Tiger Park on the LSU campus.

Tickets can be purchased through the LSU Athletics Office at (800) 960-8587 or (225) 578-2184. Tickets will also be available at LSUtix.net.

All-session tournament tickets will be on sale on Wednesday, starting at $25.

If available, single sessions will go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. starting at $7.

Louisiana is scheduled to take on George Washington in their first game in the regional on Friday afternoon at 5:30 p.m., following the LSU/McNeese contest, which is slated to get underway at 3 p.m.

The Cajuns enter the NCAA Regionals with an overall record of 44-10, the 22nd-consecutive season that they have reached the 40-win mark.

View the complete regional schedule, below:

NCAA BATON ROUGE REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, May 18, 2018

G1: 3 p.m. – LSU vs. McNeese St.

G2: 5:30 p.m. – Louisiana vs. George Washington

Saturday, May 19, 2018

G3: 2 p.m. – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

G4: 4:30 p.m. – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

G5: 7 p.m. – Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday, May 20, 2018

G6: 1 p.m. – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

G7: 3:30 p.m. – (if necessary) Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6