Thursday Night Jamboree Final Scores

High school football season has arrived.

The first of two nights of jamborees kicked off across south Louisiana.

St. Martinville 25, Lafayette High 17

Carencro 12, Cecilia 10

Acadiana 7, Notre Dame 0

Acadiana and Notre Dame came down to the final minute, with the Wreckin' Rams turning the Pios away on 4th and goal.

Iota 21, Eunice 6

Abbeville 25, Rayne 13

Kaplan 33, Lake Arthur 12

Loreauville 10, New Iberia 6

Welsh 21, Elton 13

Ascension Catholic 14, Episcopal 0

If South Louisiana Cities or Towns Were NFL Teams

7 Places to Find the Best Boudin in Acadiana

Guess Louisiana Cities from Satellite Photos

10 Smallest Towns in Louisiana

Comfort Foods Down South