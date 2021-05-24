Three UL Softball Players Named to Baton Rouge All-Regional Team

Three members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns were named to the Baton Rouge All-Regional Team by a popular and highly-respected college softball website.

Justin's World of Softball named Louisiana's Ciara Bryan, Karly Heath, and Kandra Lamb to the All-Tournament team on Sunday.

Bryan, the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Newcomer and Player of the Year, went 7-for-26 in the regional, to go along with two home runs, six runs scored, and two runs batted in.

Heath, who drove home the game-winning run in Louisiana's 1-0 win in 11 innings over George Washington on Friday night, went 4-for-10 with a homer and three runs batted in.

Lamb, who tossed a three-hit shutout in UL's 2-0 win over LSU on Sunday, which forced an "if necessary game", twirled 14 scoreless innings before allowing three runs over 2.2 innings in the Cajuns' 8-5 loss to LSU in the title game.

Five LSU players were named to the team, including the MVP, Shelbi Sunseri, while McNeese St.'s Kaylee Lopez, a graduate of North Vermilion High School, was also tabbed to the squad.

UL, who was playing in the Regional finals for the 13th-consecutive year, went 3-2 in the regional, after a 1-0 win in 11 innings over George Washington on Friday night, followed by a 10-3 setback to LSU on Saturday afternoon, as well as a 4-0 win over McNeese St. on Saturday night, before splitting a pair of games with LSU on Sunday.

Louisiana, who lost to LSU four times in five tries this season, is now 81-63, all-time, in NCAA Tournament play, including a 69-40 record in Regionals.

The Cajuns, who are now 35-13 in Regional play since 2008, were searching for its 8th-Regional title since NCAA Super Regional play was instituted back in 2005.

UL was making their 22nd-consecutive NCAA Regional appearance, including their 30th in the last 31 years.

Louisiana ended their season with an overall record of 47-12.