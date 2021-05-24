Three Ragin’ Cajuns Earn 1st Team All-Sun Belt Honors, Osborn Named Newcomer of the Year

Three members of Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun baseball team earned 1st Team All-Sun Belt accolades, with one of the three also earning the Newcomer of the Year honor, the conference announced today.

Drake Osborn is Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year, while he, pitcher Connor Cooke, and designated hitter Ben Fitzgerald all received 1st team honors.

Louisiana was the only program with three players who earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

Osborn, a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award, transferred to Louisiana from Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

He leads Louisiana with a .333 batting average.

Cooke sports a 7-3 record (plus a save) with a 2.04 ERA.

Fitzgerald is batting .300, and is 3rd in the Belt in slugging (.582), 7th in doubles (15), 4th in home runs (11), and 5th in total bases.

Here is a complete rundown of the 2021 All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

Player of the Year

Mason McWhorter, Georgia Southern (Gr., OF – Cumming, Ga.)

Pitcher of the Year

Hayden Arnold, Little Rock (Sr., P – Rison, Ark.)

Freshman of the Year

Garrett Gainous, Troy (Fr., P – Cairo, Ga.)

Newcomer of the Year

Drake Osborn, Louisiana (Sr., C – Sandia, Texas)

Ron Maestri Coach of the Year

Mark Calvi, South Alabama

All-Sun Belt First Team

Connor Cooke, Louisiana (So., P – Sulphur, La.)

Hayden Arnold, Little Rock (Sr., P – Rison, Ark.)

Carlos Tavera, UTA (Jr., P – Fort Worth, Texas)

Nick Jones, Georgia Southern (Sr., RP – Johns Creek, Ga .)

Drake Osborn, Louisiana (Sr., C – Sandia, Texas)

Robbie Young, App State (Sr., 1B – Louisville, Ky.)

Luke Drumheller, App State (Jr., 2B – Charlotte, N.C.)

Drew Frederic, Troy (Sr., SS – Niceville, Fla.)

Ben Klutts, Arkansas State (Jr., 3B – Poteau, Okla.)

Mason McWhorter, Georgia Southern (Gr., OF – Cumming, Ga.)

Logan Cerny, Troy (So., OF – Lawrenceville, Ga.)

Ethan Wilson, South Alabama (Jr., OF – Andalusia, Ala.)

Cameron Jones, Georgia State (Fr., UT – Kathleen, Ga.)

Ben Fitzgerald, Louisiana (Jr., DH – Mason City, Iowa)

All-Sun Belt Second Team

JoJo Booker, South Alabama (Sr., P – Brewton, Ala.)

Tyler Tuthill, App State (Jr, P – Clayton, N.C.)

Jeremy Lee, South Alabama (Fr., P – Valley Grand, Ala.)

Aaron Barkley, Little Rock (Gr., RP – El Cajon, Calif.)

BT Riopelle, Coastal Carolina (Jr., C – Marietta, Ga.)

Dylan Paul, UTA (RS Sr., 1B – Allen, Texas)

Travis Washburn, ULM (So., 2B – Conroe, Texas)

Eric Brown, Coastal Carolina (So., SS – Bossier City, La.)

Grant Schulz, ULM (Jr., 3B – Mereaux, La.)

Tyler Duncan, Arkansas State (Sr., OF – Sooke, British Columbia, Canada)

Parker Chavers, Coastal Carolina (RS Jr., OF – Montgomery, Ala.)

Josh Smith, Georgia State (So., OF – College Park, Ga.)

Andrew Miller, UTA (Sr., UT – Frisco, Texas)

Noah Ledford, Georgia Southern (Jr., DH – Buford, Ga.)

