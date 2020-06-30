Three Pelicans Have Tested Coronavirus Positive Prior to Restart

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Less than a week after the NBA restart schedule of 2020 was revealed the New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry and Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin met with the media. During the virtual press conference David Griffin told reporters that three of the New Orleans Pelicans players had tested positive for COVID-19 and that those players were currently in isolation.

Unfortunately, Griffin didn't/couldn't reveal who the three players were as he cited HIPAA Law but he did have this to say via Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

"The league had a system in place that was designed to catch these cases, the system worked, and we're going to deal with it the best we can moving forward," the VP said.

"But from a basketball standpoint, I think you're going to see COVID have an enormous impact on teams and even some of the teams that went into the bubble as a playoff seed. You've seen that Brooklyn has been really damaged by the COVID situation. So again, this is something where we're all, at the mercy of the same enemy."

The good news is that they caught the positive tests early and can make sure those three players, along with everyone else is good to go when the team heads for Orlando in the near future. He also mentioned on the zoom call, according to Oleh Kosel of The Bird Writes, that he expects everyone to be headed to Orlando to finish out the 2019-2020 regular season.

Another question mark comes in the form of head coach Alvin Gentry who at 65 years old is at higher risk for the coronavirus, so will he be heading to Orlando as planned? You know he wants to. Here's what Oleh Kosel had to say on Twitter:

Let's hope coach Gentry is able to go safely and lead his team to what we're all hoping is a playoff run.

