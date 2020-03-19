Three More NBA Players Test Positive for Coronavirus

As the world continues to feel the impact of the coronavirus, the sports world continues to have new positive tests for COVID-19.

The day New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shared news of his positive test, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers released statements on some of their players testing positive for COVID-19 as well.

Neither team revealed who the players were. Boston shared news one of its players had coronavirus, while Los Angeles announced two tested positive.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart revealed on his Twitter page he had tested positive, sharing a stern message on the importance of social distancing to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

The pair of Lakers with coronavirus is unknown at this time.

"We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive. Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team's physician," the Lakers said in public statement.

"All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team."

With the latest 3 positive tests in the NBA, it brings the total among league players with coronavirus to 14.

The list includes Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons big man Christian Wood, four members of the Nets, one of which is Kevin Durant, a Denver Nugget, three Philadelphia 76ers, Smart, and the two Lakers.