Three Former Ragin’ Cajuns Among 122 Modern-Era Nominees for NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The NFL has announced the list of Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 and it is comprised of 122 players.

And among that list of players are three former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns: Brian Mitchell, Charles Tillman and Jake Delhomme.

All total, the roster of nominees consists of 65 offensive players, 46 defensive players and 11 special teams players. The list of Modern-Era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and then from there, to 15 finalists in January.

Eventually, only five Modern-Era players will be voted into the Class of 2022 along with inductees in the Senior, Contributor and Coach categories.

Of the three former Ragin' Cajuns nominated, it seems that most UL fans are really rooting for Brian Mitchell. His resume is impressive.

Mitchell holds NFL records in the following:

Combined kickoff and punt return yards: 19,013

Combined kickoff and punt returns: 1,070

Kickoff return yards: 14,014

Kickoff returns: 607

Punt return yards: 4,999

Punt returns: 463

Mitchell is also currently second on the NFL's all-time list in all-purpose yardage with 23,330, behind Jerry Rice.

Below is the complete list of 2022 Modern-Era player nominees.

*Finalist in 2021. Underline indicates first year of eligibility. (Players must have last played at least five full seasons ago to be eligible for nomination. Therefore, any individual who last played in 2016 is eligible for the first time in 2022.)

QUARTERBACKS

Randall Cunningham, Jake Delhomme, Boomer Esiason, Jeff Garcia, Dave Krieg, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair

RUNNING BACKS

Shaun Alexander, Mike Alstott (FB), Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Larry Centers (FB), Corey Dillon, Eddie George, Priest Holmes, Steven Jackson, Jamal Lewis, Eric Metcalf (also WR/PR/KR), Lorenzo Neal (FB), Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker (also KR), Ricky Watters, Brian Westbrook

WIDE RECEIVERS

Anquan Boldin, Troy Brown (also PR/KR), Donald Driver, Henry Ellard (also PR), Devin Hester (also PR/KR), *Torry Holt, Joe Horn, Andre Johnson, Chad Johnson, Derrick Mason, Muhsin Muhammad, Andre Rison, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Steve Smith, Hines Ward, *Reggie Wayne, Wes Welker

TIGHT ENDS

Dallas Clark, Ben Coates, Brent Jones, Heath Miller, Wesley Walls

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Willie Anderson (T), Matt Birk (C), *Tony Boselli (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), D’Brickashaw Ferguson (T), Kevin Glover (C/G), Jordan Gross (T), Olin Kreutz (C), Jake Long (T), Nick Mangold (C), Logan Mankins (G), Jesse Sapolu (C/G), Jeff Saturday (C), Chris Snee (G), Brian Waters (G), Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

John Abraham (DE also LB), *Jared Allen (DE), La’Roi Glover (DT/NT), Casey Hampton (DT/NT), Robert Mathis (DE), Leslie O’Neal (DE), Michael Dean Perry (DT/DE), Simeon Rice (DE), *Richard Seymour (DT), Justin Smith (DE), Neil Smith (DE), Greg Townsend (DE/LB/DT/NT), Justin Tuck (DE), Vince Wilfork (DT/NT), Kevin Williams (DT), Bryant Young (DT)

LINEBACKERS

Cornelius Bennett, Lance Briggs, Tedy Bruschi, London Fletcher, Seth Joyner, Willie McGinest (also DE), *Sam Mills, Hardy Nickerson Sr., Takeo Spikes, Pat Swilling (also DE), *Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Patrick Willis

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Eric Allen (CB), *Ronde Barber (CB/S), Dre Bly (DB), *LeRoy Butler (S), Nick Collins (S), Antonio Cromartie (CB), Merton Hanks (S), Rodney Harrison (S), Albert Lewis (CB), Tim McDonald (S), Allen Rossum (DB), Asante Samuel (CB), Bob Sanders (S), Charles Tillman (CB), Troy Vincent (CB), Adrian Wilson (S), Darren Woodson (S)

PUNTERS/KICKERS

Gary Anderson (K), Jeff Feagles (P), John Kasay (K), Sean Landeta (P), Ryan Longwell (K), Reggie Roby (P), Matt Turk (P)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Josh Cribbs (KR/PR also WR), Mel Gray (PR/KR also WR), Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Steve Tasker (ST also WR)