Three Cajuns Named All-Americans

Three members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns recently received All-American honors for the 2020 college football season by a highly-respected publication.

On Monday, Pro Football Focus (college) tabbed kick return specialist Chris Smith a First Team All-American and safety Bralen Trahan a Third Team All-American, while also listing defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill an Honorable Mention selection.

A First Team All-Sun Belt Conference pick, Smith, a redshirt sophomore, compiled 572 kick return yards, which ranks seventh in the nation, to go along with two touchdowns.

A native of Louisville, Miss., Smith also accumulated 1,042 all-purpose yards this season.

Trahan, who was recently named a Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference performer, ranks fourth on the team in total tackles with 41, while ranking fifth in the country with four interceptions.

A former prep standout at Acadiana High School, Trahan also ranks 20th in the nation with nine passes broken up.

Hill, a Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection, compiled 42 tackles during the regular season, which currently ranks third on the team, while also registering four sacks, which is tied for 12th among Sun Belt Conference players.

A redshirt junior from New Iberia, Hill was named a Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2019.

The three helped Louisiana to a 9-1 record this season, and a current number 16 ranking in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Cajuns, who have won six-straight, return to action on Saturday, when they take on the UTSA Roadrunners in the 2020 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.