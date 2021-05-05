Thomas Morstead Works Out in Ragin’ Cajuns Shirt, Proving He’s a Louisiana Boy for Life

Former New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead may be a free agent, but he's definitely still repping Louisiana.

A video of Morstead doing weighted pull-ups in the gym looked all too familiar for some of his fans out of the Lafayette area. The former Saints punter is sweating it out and getting it in while rocking a bright red Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns shirt.

Who knows how Morstead got the shirt, but he definitely looks at home in vermilion and white. He even flexed for Ragin' Cajun country when he was done with his pull-ups.

While losing players is part of the game of football, Morstead was with the New Orleans Saints team from that epic 2009 as a rookie to last season when COVID and injuries marred the entire year.

Morstead has said it himself; he's New Orleans for life, but based on the comments under the pic, we're claiming him for all of Louisiana—especially Ragin' Cajun Country.

It's been rumored that Morstead might end up with the Chiefs, but only time will tell.