Thomas Morestead Has Contract Terminated By New Orleans Saints

In another major offseason move, the Saints have terminated the contract of punter Thomas Morestead. A longtime veteran in New Orleans, Morestead has been a part of the team for the past 12 seasons.

Morestead has been a Captain of the New Orleans Saints football team since 2013, per the above article. A Pro-Bowler back in 2012, he will go down as one of the Saints most beloved specialists of all-time.

The move comes only a day after the Saints parted ways with tight-ends Josh Hill and Jared Cook.