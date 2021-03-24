This Stunning $1.8 Million Lafayette Home is a Must-See [Photos]

The housing market is hot right now in Acadiana. And it sure seems the upper-end homes are more prevalent now than ever before.

One of the more beautiful homes for sale right now in Lafayette is located at 103 Grandmere Circle in Avalon - an exclusive, gated, luxury community in the heart of Lafayette.

This home is offered by District South Real Estate Company and can be yours for a meager $1,800,000.

While that is a whole lot of money, you will get a whole lot of house. This gorgeous home features 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, and has 5,444 square feet of living area. It sits on over an acre of land.

This estate was meticulously designed over two years. As you will see in the pictures, the design gives the large living space a beautiful view of the outdoors, which is highlighted by an infinity pool.

You will definitely feel like you are on vacation every day at this home.

Some of the upgrades and subtleties not pictured include: a whole house generator, a climate-controlled four-car garage that is completely water-resistant, an RV/boat garage, tankless water heaters, spray foam insulation, surround sound speakers, a video security system, top-end commercial appliances and ventilation, a secret panic/storage room.

Let's take the tour.

