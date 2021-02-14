This Softball Team’s Epic Cover Of Brooks & Dunn ‘Neon Moon’ Is A Whole Mood

A Texas softball team is going viral for their take on a country classic.

As a matter of fact, the Run Nation softball team is more popular for their musical performances than their actual performance on the field. But one thing is certain, they definitely understand the importance of teamwork.

While Brooks & Dunn's "Neon Moon" is the latest cover to go viral, the team's TikTok profile is full of country greatness. They have over 200,000 followers and well over 1 million likes on their TikTok, run by team member Varo Trujillo.

Their cover of the 1992 classic country banger even got the attention of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, who reposted their video on their official Facebook page.

They've covered a few others recently, including Kane Brown, Old Dominion, and this awesome version of Tennessee Whisky that will definitely have you running it back on repeat.

Even Clay Walker wanted in on the fun.

They even gave one of their performances here in Louisiana during a Lake Charles tournament last summer.

Again, I have no clue if these guys are any good on the field, but does it even matter? They know how to have fun and that's what it's all about right?