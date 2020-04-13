This Simple Toilet Paper Hack Could Make Rolls Last Much Longer [Photo]

Here in the great toilet paper hoard of 2020, the more ways we can find to make a roll last longer the better. Well, it's seems one crafty mom has come up with a super simple way to do just that.

What is this wizardry you ask? How can a mere human accomplish such a brain busting task? Put away your Ouija board, and simply flatten the roll toilet paper.

In a post on the Facebook group 'Mums Who Budget & Save' one mom explains the method to this madness.

"Going through toilet paper faster than usual? Try squashing the roll - so it doesn't spin so quickly and then not as much will be pulled off."

After you've flattened it out a little, just put it back on the holder.

The idea is that the roll won't spin as fast, and that helps to eliminate excess toilet paper being used.