This Saints Injury Cart For Sale In Broussard, LA Is The Ultimate WhoDat’s Dream

Do you want to be the talk of your next Saints tailgate?

2020 may not be the ideal season for Saints tailgating with all the COVID-19 restrictions in place, but you can always get ahead of the game for next season with this ultimate piece of WhoDat memorabilia.

I don't even know if the word "memorabilia" does it justice, but this former New Orleans Saints injury cart listed on Facebook Marketplace is definitely something to see.

Facebook Marketplace

I'm not sure what years this thing was in service but it looks like something that would be primed for the 90s. It also seems to be painted in Acadian Ambulance colors which lends it even more credibility. According to the listing, it is the real deal.

This is the cart that used to run around the field of the superdome hauling off injured players. Has all brand new batteries recently installed but still needs some sort of electrical repair to run. I will try to get it repaired if it sits with no interest and then price will go up. Would make the ultimate tail gating vehicle for any football fan. Equipment storage bins on both sides could easily be converted to ice chests. Paint it up your teams colors and be the talk of the tailgate. This is a one of a kind opportunity to own this.

So with $5,000 and a little bit of TLC, this thing could have you whipping around your neighborhood or tailgate on game day in style. You know, Christmas IS right around the corner. Anyone wanna go half?

For fun, check out this Saints vs. Cowboys game from 1999 that features Jake Delhomme taking his first professional snap in the NFL. Who knows; maybe the cart was waiting in the wings.