Was this the secret weapon to LSU's success in 2019?

A company named "Monarc" developed this sophisticated robotic quarterback that weighs more than 300-pounds, but it's what it does for players at practice that has many in college football talking.

The machine is very efficient and can launch six balls in 10 seconds. In addition to that, receivers can reportedly program routes that they want to run and the machine will get the ball to them in stride.

Twitter via Monarc

Like other machines that do likewise, "The Seeker" allowed for quarterbacks to save their arm during the week at LSU, but also allowed receivers to get reps in while at practice.

Now, other programs and teams are starting to use the robotic quarterback, with hopes it brings success to their team as it did for LSU during their national championship run.