This Movie Should Have Been Made And Set In Louisiana

This looks like it will be a successful horror movie and it would have been perfect for Louisiana.

I'm not a fan of horror movies but I am a fan of seeing more jobs and money come to Louisiana. The state has offered movie and TV studios incentives to film here since 2002 and it's been great for jobs and the economy. The trailer for Crawl came out last week, a movie about a Category 5 hurricane hitting Florida and bringing giant alligators with it. I'm not sure if the filmmakers even ever considered Louisiana as the setting of the movie or for the setting, but it seems like a no - brainer to me. Nothing against Florida, but hurricanes and giant alligators? We do those better than anybody else.

Crawl was made in Belgrade, Serbia and comes out this summer.