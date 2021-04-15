This Man’s Question About His Gumbo Has All of Us Screaming [PHOTO]

What's really going on here?

Jon Bowler posted these two photos of his "gumbo" on Twitter and he wanted to know whether or not to put cheese in the southern delicacy.

When I saw this photo my head started to spin and I thought maybe he was trolling all of us down south, but he seemed to be serious.

He says his wife wanted to know if they should add cheese to this dish and for me that's not even the issue here.

Hey, here's a little breaking news for Mr. Bowler, THIS IS NOT GUMBO. As a matter of fact, I have no idea what this is, but it most certainly is NOT gumbo.

I feel so bad for him I feel like I should ship some frozen gumbo from Louisiana. Feel free to chime in on the photo here.