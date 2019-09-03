This Louisiana High School Football Player Has The Most Savage Legal Name Ever

I thought his kid had the 'coldest' name until I realized I didn't even know his middle name yet.

I saw this story floating around, and swore it was some sort of photoshop joke. But then I realized it was totally real, and what's even better is this kid is from Louisiana. De'Coldest Crawford is a pretty savage name on its own but when I saw the screengrab of his news segment I dug into the story and found out that his full legal government name was ten times better.

'De'Coldest ToEvaDoIt Crawford'

Crawford... errr, sorry—"De'Coldest" plays WR for Green Oaks High School in Shreveport. What's even more impressive is that the styling of his name seems like something straight out of Facebook, but his parents were ahead of their time being that De'Coldest was born long before people started making clever name combos on the social media platform.

As far as how he feels about his name, it turns out that De'Coldest loves De'Attention.

I love the fame everyone’s giving me on social media

To have a name so "cold" comes with some serious expectations, and it seems like after the 6-foot-1 sophomore grabbed 18 passes for 203 yards and three TDs last season he should have no problem rising to the hype behind his name. Crawford has gotten offers from Southern University and Southern Mississippi.

Will De'Coldest ToEvaDoIt be the coldest to ever do it? Only time will tell.