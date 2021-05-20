This is the Hottest Ticket for the 2021 New Orleans Saints Regular Season (and it doesn’t involve Tom Brady)

The Saints game that fans are looking forward to the most isn't just one of the hottest matchups on New Orleans' schedule, it's one of the hottest games in the entire 2021 NFL season.

Even with the Black & Gold facing (possibly) Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, not to mention Tom Brady and the defending world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (twice), neither of those amount to the hottest ticket in the Saints upcoming 2021 season.

The date that everyone is circling is the Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Like I said earlier, this isn't must-see TV for Saints fats, this is ranked amount the best games in the entire 2021 NFL season according to Vivid Seats.

Right now, the Saints-Cowboys tickets are forecasted to sit at around $485 a pop, which is the 10th highest in the league according to the service.

Getty Images, Jonathan Bachman

The Saints matchup with Dallas will be a primetime Thursday Night Football showdown in the Superdome on December 2, 2021

I'm ready for it, what about you?

Getty Images