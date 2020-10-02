This Halloween Version Of The Skateboarding Cranberry Juice Guy Is The Remix We Needed For Fall

If the phrase "It's fall, y'all" was a viral video, this would be it.

A couple of weeks ago the lovable skateboarding guy who lip-synced to Fleetwood Mac's dreams while drinking cranberry juice from the bottle was the calm we needed to navigate through the rest of 2020.

Now, we've got the perfect fall remix from TikTok user Kiel James Patrick.

This dude nails it, even down to the feather tattoo on the back of his pumpkin neck. I love the fact that he replaced the cranberry juice with a Starbucks pumpkin spice latte and I totally did NOT expect that ending.

It's officially October, and you should definitely share this with that one friend who can't get enough of all things fall.