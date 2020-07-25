This Girl’s Video is Going Well, Then Dad Shuffles into the Shot

The world needs more father/daughter teams like this one: the video started well, then dad shuffles into the shot and takes it to a whole new level.

The pair is lip-syncing to "Hold My Hand", by Jess Glynne. (I must admit: I thought it was Adele at first listen). When Dad shuffled into the shot "whoo-whoo-whooing", I knew it was going to be great!

Towards the middle of the video, they even encourage Mom to get in on the action.

Judging by this video, I would guess that this is a very fun family - I'd like to be invited over for any kind of event at their home, as I'd bet it's a hoot!