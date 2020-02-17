This Dancing Police Officer Is Totally Feeling The Mardi Gras Spirit

Because it's not Mardi Gras until we see a dancing cop, right?

The first dancing cop of Carnival season goes to this two-steppin' police officer in Mobile, Alabama.

The video clip was posted by Zeb Ramey and has been shared over 7,000 times since it was posted last Thursday. Our law enforcement officers are often tasked with standing by idly while everyone celebrates and has a good time, so I can't blame them when they decide to join in on the fun.

Ramey tagged his photo with Ellen Degeneres hashtags to hopefully get the attention of the talk show host and with her New Orleans roots, you would hope she would give this cop his 15 minutes of fame.

Hopefully, this won't be the last dancing officer we see this carnival season.