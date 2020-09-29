This Could Possibly Be One Of The Worst ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Fails We’ve Ever Seen

Do you ever watch a game show on TV and wonder: "What were they thinking?"

That's exactly what popped into my head when I heard this woman attempt to solve the puzzle on 'Wheel of Fortune.' The answer is clearly "GRACEFUL AS A SWAN" but she saw something completely different.

In all fairness, it's easy for us to sit at home with no pressure to "solve" these puzzles, but I still can't figure out where she got the word "horse" from. Based on the comments from Barstool's post on IG, I'm not alone.

Have you seen a bigger fail on the "Wheel?" If so, feel free to drop a link in the comments so I can fulfill one of my guiltiest pleasures.