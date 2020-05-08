This Carencro Grandmother Is A Must-Follow On TikTok For All The Right Reasons

A grandmother from Carencro is gaining global recognition for her TikTok account.

Earlier this week one of my Leadership Lafayette classmates told me to check out this old lady's TikTok page. I saved it in my links and went on with my day. A few days later, I see KATC post a story about it and realized it was the same grandmother that my friend told me about (plus she tagged me in the comments, lol) and what I found out was that this grandmother was so much more than just a funny way to pass the time.

For those that don't know, Tik Tok is a social media app that allows users to craft these clever short videos using music or other clipped audio with a ton of effects and cool features that can be really fun for those who want to get creative. The fact that the app is popular amongst people who are closer in age with her grandkids makes 73-year-old Flora Young that much more special.

Speaking of grandkids, Young's grandaughter Olivia was the person who introduced her to the app and she told KATC it was originally something fun for them "to do together."

She just came over one night, and asked if i knew about TikTok, well I didn't. Back in my day we didn't have anything like that

Most of the viral stars on TikTok are known for being silly, funny, coming up with dances, or a combination of all three. Young definitely checks those boxes as well, but her videos also have a purpose. The grandmother told KATC that she was mentally abused by her husband, and she uses TikTok as a platform to tell her story and "empower other women to get out of abusive relationships."

Young left her husband back in the 70s at a time where she says it was harder for some to understand why she would leave an abusive marriage instead of tolerating it for the sake of children.

Most people would say, I can't believe you're going to leave when you have three children. Well, you don't stay because you have children, your kids are more miserable watching the parents in a terrible situation

To the people who still feel that way about her, she's got a special video for them.

With over 70,000 followers on TikTok (a number that will definitely grow once these stories go viral) Young has a lot of users who reach out to thank her for her messaging.

They'll comment how I was encouraging to them. A lot of people have a hard time leaving. It gives them incentive, courage, to get up and do what they want to do.f

High five to this granny for her amazing messaging while she's having a good time doing it. Follow her on TikTok now at @YouWishIWasYourGranny

And my personal message to Ms. Flora Young: You're everyone's granny now.