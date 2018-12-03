This ‘Baby Shark’ Doll Could Be The Best (Or Worst) Holiday Gift Idea [VIDEO]

Depending on your situation at home, this could be the best (or worst) holiday gift idea.

You don't need to be a parent to know about the song that has been a global phenomenon amongst kids and toddlers alike. 'Baby Shark' by Pinkfong is either super catchy or super annoying depending on who you ask, but if you're part of the group who loves the jam, you may be in for a treat this holiday season.

It turns out that the Baby Shark dance video that has over 2 BILLION views on YouTube will be available in a plush toy. A company by the name of WowWee has made Daddy, Mommy, and baby Baby shark dolls that are now available on Amazon.

Amazon, WowWee

The dolls are cute and fuzzy, and yes, they play 'Baby Shark' when they are squeezed. So like I said earlier, this could be the best OR WORST gift idea—especially since the toy includes long-life non-replaceable batteries. It seems as if the toy is also sold out, and resellers are selling them for as high as four times the original price of $69.99.

The best part is that if you have kids that are obsessed with 'Baby Shark' they probably aren't old enough to read this story—so, grab one if you want to, but if you aren't down for Baby Shark' on repeat, then we can pretend this article never happened.