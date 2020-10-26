Things We Need to Do Better While Driving Across Acadiana

We still have a lot to learn.

A few days ago I started to really think about the things we all need to be better at while driving in Acadiana and here's what we need to work on.

Like so many of you, I too have noticed how bad drivers really are around here. Sorry, but when you travel beyond our region, people just seem to drive better.

I don't have any data to support my claim, but through observations, it is clear as day. So, what must we do better while behind the wheel?

Here's a breakdown on what we can do better while driving in Acadiana. And yes, I am sure there are a few more we may be able to add to the list below.