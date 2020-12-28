As we transition out of 2020 and into 2021, we should all be hopeful. Look, I need not get into how difficult 2020 was for all of us, but we are making progress when it comes to ending the global pandemic we're in.

Like so many of you, I too can't wait to get back to a sense of normalcy and I can't wait to do several things that I haven't done in nearly a year now.

Will there be a drastic change as soon as 2021 hits? Probably not, but I do see things transitioning back to normal by the time we roll into Spring and Summer 2021.

Here are just a few of the things I can't wait to do again in the year 2021.