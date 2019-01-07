Things To Get Rid Of In The New Year
It's 2020, and time to refresh your environment! At my house, that means spring cleaning, but just a little earlier. Good Housekeeping has some great tips about which household items you need to ditch in the new year. Like, right now. (We promise it won't be too painful). My motto for 2020 is #justdoit, so I'm passing this along to you, my friends. Some of my favorites are below, but be sure to check out the whole list.
- Unmatched socks
- Plastic utensils
- DVD's - technology means you can get your favorite movies somewhere else without taking up so much space
- Condiment packets from restaurants
- Old medication
- Expired spices and herbs
- Promotional T shirts
- Old towels and bedding - you can always donate these to an animal shelter
- Clear florist vases
- Old makeup - yes, it can expire
- Old nail polish