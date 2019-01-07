Things To Get Rid Of In The New Year

It's 2020, and time to refresh your environment! At my house, that means spring cleaning, but just a little earlier. Good Housekeeping has some great tips about which household items you need to ditch in the new year. Like, right now. (We promise it won't be too painful). My motto for 2020 is #justdoit, so I'm passing this along to you, my friends. Some of my favorites are below, but be sure to check out the whole list.

Unmatched socks

Plastic utensils

DVD's - technology means you can get your favorite movies somewhere else without taking up so much space

Condiment packets from restaurants

Old medication

Expired spices and herbs

Promotional T shirts

Old towels and bedding - you can always donate these to an animal shelter

Clear florist vases

Old makeup - yes, it can expire

Old nail polish