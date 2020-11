As we are basically wrapping up what will be known as one of the worst years in recent memory, I'm thinking that we still have so much to be thankful for in 2020. It's not hard to look for the ray of sunshine when you have gone through what we've experienced this year. So, as we head into Thanksgiving week, I wanted to take a moment to pass along some of the things I'm more grateful for than ever this year. And I hope y'all do the same.