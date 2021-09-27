File this one under What the Heck? A store owner in Lafayette, Louisiana posted on their Facebook page a surveillance video of a random lady in their store doing some crazy things.

The store which is located on Johnston Street in Lafayette is called Crave Romance Boutique. The owner got wind of an incident that happened in his store and pulled the surveillance tape.

From the Facebook post seen below, it seems that there was a random woman in his store and stole multiple items but according to the shop owner Mike Menard, that was after she asked the clerk for a bathroom key.

Apparently, according to the owner, it appeared that the woman seemed to be on something.

What happened next was nothing short of jaw-dropping. The lady decided to drop her pants and start urinating on the floor in the store.

We have to warn you, this video has brief nudity in it and is not safe to view at work.

The owner in his post put several hashtags that lead us to believe that lady urinated on the floor and the cops were called shortly after that. According to his post, the lady received a summons and we are going to presume that she was removed from the store.

See kids, this is a perfect example of why you shouldn't do drugs. It makes you dumb things like this! of course, this is going to be our next "What's Up With That " segment on the radio.