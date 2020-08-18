These Louisiana State Parks Have Cabins to Rent

Summer is wrapping up, and with it, a chance for you to head to some of our beautiful state parks here in Louisiana. But do you know which ones have cabins that are available for rent? The folks at Louisiana Travel, the tourism department of the State of Louisiana, are giving us a comprehensive list of places around the state to grab a cabin for a weekend, or family vacation.

Since we have great weather almost year round, it's a perfect opportunity to start planning for some fun right now. And by the way, 16 of our 22 state parks now offer cabin accommodations.

But don't wait till the last minute y'all, some of these locations fill up pretty quickly. And be sure to call in advance to see if they are open during the COVID-19 crisis if you want to reserve your spot. Some of my favorites are below, but be sure to check out the many other sites around the state.