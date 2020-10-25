There Were Only 3,000 Saints Fans Allowed In The Dome, But They Made Themselves Heard With This ‘Who Dat’ Chant

The New Orleans Saints fans made an instant impact in their first game back in the dome.

The Saints also had to do their part, but everyone was wondering who would step up with both Emmanuel Sanders and Michael Thomas out of the game. On the field, it seemed like it was undrafted free agent receiver, Marquez Callaway, another great performance from Alvin Kamara, and another clutch game from future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

One could argue that the real X-factor in today's win were the 3,000 Who Dats that were FINALLY allowed to enter the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. I know that number is about 70,000 short of the usual screaming fans, but allow me to show you a video that proves that even a mere 3,000 Saints fans can collectively make an impact.

Big thanks to Sharief Ishaq for catching this moment—and maybe I'm just missing my seat in the dome but I have a feeling if you're a true Saints fan, you may have gotten chills after hearing that familiar Black & Gold battle cry.

The Saints continue to march, and I for one can't wait to be back in that number.