There is a Proper Way to Wash Your Hands According to the CDC

The threat of the coronavirus has certainly elevated our attention level when it comes to personal hygiene. Well, at least I hope it has. Because one of the most effective preventative measures that you and your family can take against the virus or any virus for that matter is proper handwashing. Notice the use of the word "proper". Because there is a proper way to wash your hands according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Step 1: Place your hands under running water, hot or cold it doesn't matter, and then turn the water off.

Step 2: Lather your hands with soap. Soap really does work better than just water and even hand sanitizers. Make sure you lather the entire hand, including in between the fingers and under the fingernails.

Step:3: Scrub your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds. If you're not sure how long that is hum the tune to the song Happy Birthday twice and you should be fine.

That's it.

That's all there is to proper handwashing and that little extra effort on keeping the part of the body that has the most direct contact with the outside world and others clean can make a huge difference in your personal health.

It's like a sign I saw in the bathroom of the Newark New Jersey Airport over the weekend says, " Say your prayers and wash your hands, because Jesus and germs are everywhere". Remember your good health begins in your hands, literally.