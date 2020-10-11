Halloween is right around the corner, and those little ghosts and goblins will be on at your doorstep asking you for treats! With that said, Halloween kicks off the unhealthiest part of the year with the buckets full of candy bars! And you know the candy will not only be eaten by your kids, but will end up going in our mouths too. I'm SO guilty. I remember all the years of sneaking in the trick-or-treat bag for candy with no will-power whatsoever. There are plenty of healthy options for trick-or-treating. It's just hard to think of them when we are surrounded by candy aisles at the grocery stores. I decided to share a few ideas for health-conscious parents.

Photo by Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

The first thing to remember when shopping for treats is to get something that will create excitement for the children. You’d be surprised that kids will get excited over something in their bag that looks different and stands out in the mix of all the candy. In today’s world, you will no longer see homemade cookies and popcorn balls because everything needs to be individually wrapped. Another thing to consider is that a lot of kids have food allergies so while they're getting gobs of candy, it might be nice when they see a non-food item like temporary tattoos, bubbles, or glow sticks.

iStock

Here is a great list of ideas for healthier options instead of candy:

Pretzels

Juice boxes

Mini water bottles (perfect to hydrate while trick-or-treating)

Plain cookies (Graham Crackers, Teddy Grahams, Vanilla Wafers, etc.)

Baked Chips

Popcorn

Trail Mix

Granola or cereal bars

Mandarins or Satsumas (draw a jack-o-lantern face on them with a black sharpie)

Fruit cups

Slim Jims

Raisins

If you're wanting to give out non-food items, this is a great list:

Decorative pencils

Small rubber balls

Erasers

Rubber ghosts, goblins, witches

Waxed lips

Glow sticks

Stickers

Key chains

Marbles

Tic-tac-toe or other small games

Bubbles

Chalk

Coloring books

Crayons

iStock

Whatever the treats may be, whether candy or not, have a safe Halloween and make memories with your little pumpkins!