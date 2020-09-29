The Worst NFL Teams to be a Fan of Right Now

It has been a rough start to the 2020 NFL season for many teams as through three weeks eight teams are winless. So, the thought crossed my mind, which of these teams are the most difficult to be a fan of right now?

The teams that are currently winless are the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and the New York Jets.

There are a couple of current winless team's fans that shouldn't be too concerned or be more understanding and those are:

Cincinnati Bengals: Cincy fans understand that they're rebuilding, ushering in a new era with quarterback Joe Burrow and he's looked pretty good thus far. The offensive line isn't doing him or Joe Mixon many favors however, that'll need to change if they want to take the next step to allow Burrow to truly cook.

Minnesota Vikings: Viking fans have to be very disappointed the way their season has begun at 0-3 but they've had recent success and they're sort of going through a defensive rebuild under defensive mastermind in head coach Mike Zimmer. However, when Kirk Cousin is as highly paid as he is it's probably a little frustrating watching him "play" Qb week in and week out, Minnesota barely doesn't make the list.

Now, to the REAL list of the last five winless teams and which team is the worst to be a fan of right now...

5. Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1)

Philly fans always have something to complain about and other than 2017 they'll never be happy or satisfied. Carson Wentz has been a disappointment from where we thought he would be before he tore his ACL and their playmakers just can't seem to stay healthy to provide him much assistance. Has the clock begun to tick faster on Wentz and to the beginning of the Jalen Hurts era?

4. New York Giants (0-3)

The loss of Saquon Barkley is a brutal hit for this team and their fan base because they know without him they don't stand much of a chance. They just ushered in a new head coach and are really in rebuild mode with a lot of young players all over the field. Maybe you keep your hopes high with Daniel Jones?

3. Houston Texans (0-3)

If you're a fan of the Texans you have to be scratching your head or cursing out your head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien for trading away one of the best wide receivers in the league in DeAndre Hopkins. You just locked up Deshaun Watson and he's incredible, he's young magician to me (Russell Wilson is the magic man) and he's got a bunch of average weapons at his disposal. If you're a fan of Houston you've gotta be frustrated to no end.

2. Atlanta Falcons

While I would like to put the Falcons number one with all their glorious collapses to begin this season I can't overlook the big-name players they have and the talent that is there. Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are two of the best wide-outs in the game and Matt Ryan can still get it done to a certain degree. However, with the 28-3 breakdown in the Super Bowl a few years back and just how much heartache this team puts its fan base through its got to be brutal to be a fan of the dirty birds. Dan Quinn isn't long for this organization.

1. New York Jets

If there's one team with absolutely no hope, nothing to lean on, nothing to bank on, and is just downright bad that's the New York football Jets. Adam Gase doesn't seem right for the job to lead an organization, their young top pick at quarterback Sam Darnold seems to be plateauing and not getting better, and they can't seem to find anything of worth to try and help him. They spent big money on a past his prime running back in LeVeon Bell and they haven't been relevant in about a decade. From someone who grew up in the northeast and knows many Jet fans, it has to be absolutely brutal to be a fan of this team.

