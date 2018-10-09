The Word: Fantasy Football Lounge Week Six-Waiver Wire Tuesday [AUDIO]

The fantasy football season is alive and well, week six is upon us and it's time to be savvy waiver wire players.

All this season on The Word With G we'll be dedicating Tuesday's to fantasy football with the "Fantasy Football Lounge" sponsored by Legends of Lafayette and it airs 6-7pm CST. Joining me every week to break into our fantasy football talk will be Spencer Urquhart of the Daily Advertiser and self-proclaimed fantasy football guru (follow him on Instagram and Twitter).

We kick it off by getting into the fall out of week five, it was a rough one for G and Spencer did well this week but at least Drew Brees now owns the all-time NFL passing yards record.

Next, the guys dig into the potential waiver wire targets and take listener calls and comments. Take a listen:

 

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

