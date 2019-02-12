The 2019 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball season begins on Friday as they take on 16th ranked Texas at The Tigue for a weekend series. If you're looking to get the lowdown on this year's squad take a listen to my conversation with Associate Head Coach/Director of Player and Program Development Anthony Babineaux as he joined me on The Word With G Tuesday.

We got into his new role within the program, new hitting coach Jake Wells, who some of the young pitchers who they're counting on to step up, Gunner Leger's progress, the weekend rotation, the biggest strength of the team and more.

Take a listen:

