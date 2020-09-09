The Weekly Football Lineup on The Word With G This Fall

The summer has come and gone and boy was it an odd one at that. Who would have thought we'd have basketball and football being played at the same time to begin the football season?

Nevertheless, we're fully into fall as the NFL season approaches on Thursday, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and New Orleans Saints begin this weekend, and the LSU Tigers kick-off September 26th.

This is a new and exciting time on the airwaves for me personally as I've taken on an expanded show over these past five months and it's been a blast getting the opportunity to talk to you Monday-Friday 3-6p.

As we ramp up for the football season I wanted to give you a rundown of the reoccurring guests and segments we'll have for this upcoming season so you know when and who to look out for on The Word With G.

Monday: It'll be a lot of you and me on Mondays as we react and overreact to everything that happened in the NFL and college football from the weekend that was. If you've been listening you know I utilize a lot of various guests from Pro Football Focus. I'll probably have a revolving door of analysts join us on Monday to talk NFL and college football alike. We'll mainly focus on Saints, Cajuns, and Tigers.

Tuesday: It's Waiver-Wire Tuesday time 5-6p on The Word With G as my co-host Spencer Urquhart aka the Guru and me invite you to hang with us in 'The Fantasy Football Lounge'. Each week we'll react to what happened over the weekend, talk strategy moving forward, give you the best waiver-wire pickups we can, and hopefully not steer you in the wrong direction too badly.

Wednesday: We've got a treat for you Cajun fans every Wednesday in hour number one as head football coach Billy Napier will join me at 3:25p. Coach Napier will give us his assessment of the previous week's game, discuss the upcoming opponent, and give us a direct injury report.

We'll also have our weekly 'Nola Talk' segment as the ever opinionated voice of Bryan Bienemy co-host of Sports Overtime in New Orleans joins us during hour two at 4:25p. We'll discuss what we saw out of the Saints and preview their upcoming match-up on a weekly basis.

Thursday: We've got three hours filled with guests and it begins right off the top at 3p. The co-voice of the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams and co-host of 'Offsides' with Shannon Wilkerson on News Talk 96.5 KPEL, Brandon Comeaux joins me for a couple of segments. We'll dive into high school football (hopefully), what's happening around the NFL/CFB, and maybe some off the cuff topics as well.

During the next hour, we bring you one of my favorite guests that I've got the pleasure to know and talk football with over the past year in Super Bowl Champ, All-Pro CB formerly of the SF 49ers and Carolina Panthers Mr. Eric Davis. ED now co-hosts a 49ers podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network but that won't stop him from having an opinion and breaking things down all across the league.

Finally, we bring it home at 5:25p with some good ole Cajuns football talk with former player, former coach, and now the current color commentator on the radio side of things Gerald Broussard. Big G and I will be getting into how the previous week went, what went well, what needs to be better, and what to expect for that weekend's game.

Friday: We'll kick this day off with a guest as well as the host of the 'Morning Locke In' on ESPN1420 every Sunday morning from 8-10a Norman Locke joins me from 3-4p. Sit back and listen as Norm and I go back and forth debating the hottest topics from around the NFL as well as talking Cajuns and Tigers.

During hour two we'll kick it off at 4p by bringing you our 'Behind Enemy Lines' segment. Each week I'll bring in a person who covers either the Saints, Cajuns, or Tigers opponent for that week and we'll give you an inside look at what to expect from the enemy in that week's match-up.

Now, we've saved the best for last at 4:25p because if you thought one show of fantasy football was good try a double shot with the talented and beautiful fantasy expert that is Lisa Ann of SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio for 'Lisa Ann Does Fantasy Football Fridays'. Lisa was part of our limited weekly lineup last year and I'm thrilled that she's back for another go-round to bring you her unique perspective to all things fantasy football. She's also got a podcast called, 'The Lisa Ann Experience' you can check out as well.

So, there you have it, all the football goodness to look out for this coming football season. I hope you join the fun, call in, and interact with me or any of my various guests on social media. You can find my social media platforms down below at the end of this article. I appreciate all the support and look forward to talking with you on The Word With G. Geaux Saints. Geaux Cajuns. Geaux Tigers.

