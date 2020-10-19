The Week That Was in the Sun Belt-Cajuns Still on Track

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns may have dropped their first game of the season on Wednesday but it doesn't get in the way of their goals for the season. Of course, the ultimate goal is to go undefeated, win the Sun Belt Championship, and end the season as the best Group of 5 school in the country.

Unfortunately, that's no longer an option but what still is on the table for Louisiana is to finish atop the Sun Belt West Division and make their third straight appearance in the Sun Belt Title Game.

Here are your results from this past week in the Sun Belt Conference:

Coastal Carolina 30 (4-0, 2-0 SBC)

at

Louisiana 27 (3-1, 2-1 SBC)

Georgia State 52 (1-2, 0-2 SBC)

at

Arkansas State 59 (3-2, 1-1 SBC)

Texas State 20 (1-5, 1-2 SBC)

at

South Alabama 30 (2-2, 1-0 SBC)

Eastern Kentucky 29

at

Troy 31 (3-1, 2-0 SBC)

UMass 0

at

Georgia Southern 41 (3-1, 2-0 SBC)

And here is a look at the current standings:

EAST

1. Coastal Carolina, 2-0, 4-0

2. Troy, 1-0, 3-1

3. Georgia Southern, 1-1, 3-1

4. Appalachian State, 0-0, 2-1

5. Georgia State, 0-2, 1-2

WEST

1. South Alabama, 1-0, 2-2

2. Louisiana, 2-1, 3-1

3. Arkansas State, 1-1, 3-2

4. Texas State, 1-2, 1-5

5. UL Monroe, 0-2, 0-5

First of all, what a game between Georgia State and Arkansas State with 111 combined points scored. The Red Wolves had two quarterbacks throw seven touchdowns, Layne Hatcher the youngster had four and the vet Logan Bonner had three himself. That's a dangerous and deadly combination between the two of them.

Speaking of a young quarterback balling out, how about the impressive Cornelious Brown for the Panthers of GA State who threw for 314 and had three passing touchdowns to go along with two on the ground. Seeing him earlier in the year against the Cajuns, this kid is impressive.

As for the Cajuns, as I said, they've got everything right in front of them and control their own destiny if they take care of their own business.

The East is clearly more talented at this point than the West with four of the five teams above .500 overall. The West has three of the five but as you saw from the standings all four of the winning teams in the East have only one loss overall except for Coastal of course.

For Louisiana, they face UAB this coming Friday on the road and this won't be any walk in the park as the Blazers are blazin', so to speak, out of the gate here in 2020. They're currently 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Conference USA so the Cajuns can't take them lightly and I'm sure they won't.

However, after the UAB game, UL has a date with Texas State on the road before returning home for the two most pivotal games of their season that will determine whether or not they can win the West for a third straight season. Those games are against Arkansas State on November 5th and South Alabama on November 14th.

Winning the West, getting back, and winning a Sun Belt Title are the goals for this team. They're more than capable of achieving those goals and with the two games at home against USA and Ark St. it's right in front of them.

With that being said, I don't believe this team has played up to its highest level possible yet, they're looking for consistency with their personnel dealing with COVID, a couple of injuries, and working in young receivers. But once this team gets rolling and they begin clicking on all cylinders I believe they could be extremely dangerous.

