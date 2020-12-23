The Top 5 Selling New and Used Vehicles in Lafayette for 2020

2020 has been an odd, strange and in some cases devastating year. Economic recession due to the pandemic impacted just about everyone and every industry, including the auto industry. That being said, there has been a bright spot when it comes to financing deals for new vehicles, as well as a big increase in demand for used vehicles.

Looking back at auto sales in Lafayette, what were the biggest selling new and used cars for 2020?

The folks at iseecars.com looked at 12.9 million vehicle sales nation wide for 2020 to find out.

Iseecars.com found that "Pickup trucks are the most popular vehicles for both used and new car shoppers in most of the country."

Does it seem like everywhere you go, all you see are Ford F-150 trucks? You're not crazy, the study found that the most popular vehicle in America for 2020, new or used is the Ford F-150.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Trucks apparently reign supreme in popularity across the country, because the second most popular vehicle for 2020, both new and used, is the Chevy Silverado 1500.

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

What about Lafayette?

In Lafayette, iseecars.com crunched the numbers, and below is what they found out.

iseecars.com

For more information head over to iseecars.com.