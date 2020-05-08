The Three Best Monday Night Football Games for 2020
Are you ready for some football?
Shoot, I hope we get a full-fledge football season this year. On Thursday, the National Football League released its full schedule for the 2020 season.
There are a lot of great match-ups and next week I'll be going week by week to shine the spotlight on the best games but for now, I wanted to focus on prime-time. When it comes to football there's no more prime-time than Monday Night Football.
This season we've got some pretty stellar games that I'm really looking forward to and before I give you the three that I'm most looking forward to let me lay out each match-up so you can either agree or disagree with me.
Week 1: Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants/Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos
Week 2: New Orleans Saints at Oakland Raiders
Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens
Week 4: Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers
Week 5: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints
Week 6: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Week 7: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams
Week 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants
Week 9: New England Patriots at New York Jets
Week 10: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Week 11: Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 12: Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 13: Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers
Week 14: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Week 15: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 16: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Now that you've seen what all the match-ups look like here are my three favorites.