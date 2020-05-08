The Three Best Monday Night Football Games for 2020

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Are you ready for some football?

Shoot, I hope we get a full-fledge football season this year. On Thursday, the National Football League released its full schedule for the 2020 season.

There are a lot of great match-ups and next week I'll be going week by week to shine the spotlight on the best games but for now, I wanted to focus on prime-time. When it comes to football there's no more prime-time than Monday Night Football.

This season we've got some pretty stellar games that I'm really looking forward to and before I give you the three that I'm most looking forward to let me lay out each match-up so you can either agree or disagree with me.

Week 1: Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants/Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos

Week 2: New Orleans Saints at Oakland Raiders

Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

Week 4: Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

Week 5: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints

Week 6: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

Week 7: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

Week 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants

Week 9: New England Patriots at New York Jets

Week 10: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Week 11: Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12: Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 13: Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers

Week 14: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Week 15: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 16: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Now that you've seen what all the match-ups look like here are my three favorites.