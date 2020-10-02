The Ten Oldest Stadiums in Major League Baseball

There's a mystic about an old baseball stadium or more commonly known as a ballpark.

Do you remember the first time you went to a baseball game? Take a trip down memory lane with me.

Think back to driving on the highway and getting that first glimpse of the temple that houses men who play a kids game, the very same game you grew up playing, and these men are your heroes.

The excitement builds as your eyes get that initial glimpse of the stadium and when you finally park and take in the sights and sounds of people grilling, chatting, drinking, and being merry donning the colors of your favorite team.

Instantly you're among 30+ thousand of your best friends for the day all rooting on the home team.

Then, you make your way through the stadium gates and you're on the journey to your seats where you'll enjoy the next 3+ hours taking in all the action while cheering on your heroes.

Finally, you walk up the tunnel where your eyes first gaze upon the immaculateness that it the most beautiful jewel you'll ever see, the baseball diamond. Your heart races a little bit faster, the smell of the freshly cut grass, the food cooking on many grills around the stadium.

The field is so pristine, like nothing you could have ever dreamed of playing on yourself, and again these men are out there playing a kids game.

Now that you're securely transported back to your favorite ballpark memory let's take a look back at the 10 oldest stadiums in Major League Baseball right now.

