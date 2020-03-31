The Sun Belt’s Possible New Logo Design Leaked

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Does the Sun Belt Conference have a new logo? There were some renderings made up and leaked out on Twitter based on a picture on South Alabama's football practice field from a fan.

These are brought to you by Barstool Sun Belt and the fan who snapped the picture and came up with the renderings was Thomas Gleaton:

Do we like the new design if this is in fact what the Sun Belt Conference has come up with for a new logo? Personally, I'm not much of a fan.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook