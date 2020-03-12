The Sun Belt Conference Cancels Basketball Tournaments

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

All of college basketball is following suit with what the Ivy League decided to do in canceling their conference basketball tournament, here are all the conferences who have canceled their tournaments. Thursday late morning the Sun Belt Conference decided to do the same thing and have released this statement:

"After further discussion with the Presidents and Chancellors and Directors of Athletics and mounting concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Sun Belt Conference has decided to cancel the remaining games of the 2020 Sun Belt Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships scheduled for March 14-15 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans."

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns woman's team just defeated Little Rock 49-46 on Tuesday to earn the opportunity to face Troy in New Orleans in the Smoothie King Center before this decision by the Sun Belt.

We'll see what comes of the NCAA Tournament, the last we heard it was going to be played but with no fans, that could very well change at this point.