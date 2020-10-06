The Sound of a Man’s Voice Will Tell You if He’s a Cheater

(NY Post) The sound of a man's voice will tell if he's likely to cheat. Ladies, I bet you didn't see this one coming. It's true, a new study shows that the sound of a man's voice may help you to know if your man is likely to cheat on you.

In a poll of 116 men and 145 women, researchers asked participants how likely they were to stay faithful in a relationship. The men and women had to answer using a scale from 1 to 7.

Surprisingly, most men with deep voices ADMITTED they would probably cheat at some point in a relationship. Men with not so deep voices didn't think about cheating nearly as much.

Researchers believe it's because men with deeper voices have more testosterone than men with average to higher voices. Medical studies have shown a direct link between testosterone and cheating.

The study found no link between the sound of a woman's voice and cheating.